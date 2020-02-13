Horst Theile, age 85, passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born in Germany on June 25, 1934. Horst is survived by his loving companion Mary Turner, 3 sisters; Jutta Engler, Helga O’Brien, Anneliese Broederdorf, 3 children; David Theile, Kathy Anderson, Dennis Theile, and 4 step children; Nathan Durbin, Natalie Michael, Neal Durbin, Eva Grudzinski, with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in the banquet room of the Ramada Inn in New Braunfels, TX on February 20, 2020 at 6:30 pm. He will be greatly missed.
