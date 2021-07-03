December 1921 – June 2021
Maj. Wayne Devern Corbin, USAF (ret) was a second of two sons born to Cleo (Wing) Corbin and Orval Corbin in Waterloo, Indiana on either 9 or 10 December 1921 (the delivering doctor filled out the birth certificate with 10 December, but Cleo always insisted that it was 9 December and knew she was right because, after all, she was there).
When he was 19, Wayne and his cousin went down to the local recruiting station to join the Army Air Force. Wayne was accepted and soon found himself in training to fly B-17’s. His plane, The Blue Champagne, was riddled with flak on his 18th mission. The crew bailed out and Wayne’s left ankle was broken when he hit the ground. The entire crew was captured by the Germans, spent the next 13 months in Stalag Luft 1 prison camp, until they were liberated by the Russian Army.
Wayne decided to remain in the peacetime Army Air Force and eventually married Roberta (Feltner) Corbin in 1948. Roberta had two sons from a previous marriage Bill and Clint, who Wayne adopted. Two more boys, Pat and Tom, were born in 1949 and 1956. Roberta died in 2008. Wayne is a survived by three of his four sons. His second oldest son, Clint, also became an AF pilot and was killed when his C-141 crashed near Madrid, Spain in 1973.
Wayne would have turned 100 on 9 (or 10) December. You choose.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
