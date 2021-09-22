Gary Sanders of Canyon Lake, Texas left this life in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his home in Canyon Lake.
According to Gary’s wishes, there will be no funeral service or family visitation. He only wanted us to have a party to celebrate his life, and so we shall.
Gary was born April 2, 1938 in Fort Worth, Texas and lived and died a proud Texan. He served in the US Army and worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for most of his career.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Rea Harrison Sanders, his stepfather, J.D. Smith, and his stepson, Jason P. Haase.
Gary was survived by his wife Cynthia E. Sanders, stepdaughters Dawn Haase and Shea Jackson and their families.
