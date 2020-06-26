Rosalie A. Meier, 79, was born July 27, 1940 in the Republic of Panama to George and Ruby Radel of the Canal Zone. Rosalie peacefully passed away June 23rd in New Braunfels. She is survived by her brother, Steven Radel, her husband of 61 years, Bob, a son, James Meier, a daughter, Autumn Meier and two granddaughters, Melody Meier and Addie Cragg.
Rosalie is a cum laude graduate of Texas A&I University and had a long and successful career as a CPA in Colorado and Texas. Her interests were primarily her family, water sports and travel. Upon retiring some 20 years ago she vigorously pursued volunteerism wherever she and her husband resided. In New Braunfels she was a former member of the PEO, past president of the Friends of Landa Park Association. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and was recently named a “Comal Master Gardener Emeritus” in recognition for her long service to that organization.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the residents and staff of The Pinnacle at Eden Hill and to the doctors and nurses at Christus Santa Rosa.
In lieu of a formal memorial service in these uncertain times, should friends want to honor her memory, the family encourages you to donate to the charity of your choice.
