William “Willie” O. Sowersby of Wimberley, Texas passed away on November 27, 2019 at Central Texas Medical Center after a long battle with cancer at the age of 66.
Willie was born to William and Clara Sowersby, who precede him in death.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Carmen Sowersby, two children: son Drew Sowersby, (Tiffany) and Willie’s beloved grandson Ian “Babo” of Austin, son Kris Sowersby of New Braunfels, Three siblings: sister Cheryl Sowersby of San Antonio , brothers Don Sowersby (Kylene) of Three Rivers, and Allen Sowersby (Mary Jo) of Canyon Lake. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Willie was a natural-born salesman, sports enthusiast, talented musician, and loving family man. He dedicated more than 20 years of his life working in the insurance industry, and more than 50 years singing, writing, and playing country music. “Little Willie” headed his own band and won a local contest to win a chance to compete at the national Loretta Lynn Extravaganza in Nashville, for which he placed 2nd overall. Later in life he recorded an album of songs that he wrote. In between work, family, and music, Willie filled his days playing golf, handicapping horse races, watching football, running a Karaoke show, and setting his Fantasy Sports team rosters. Willie was a fighter for everything he believed in, and advocated for his family. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him, and we take comfort in knowing we all got to say our goodbyes and that he is with his Lord and Savior.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 15th at Legends Tri-County Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas at 3 p.m.
