Patsy Carolyn Bueche passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Patsy was born to Charles and Laura Weller on January 12, 1935. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Martin Dumenil, and her beloved husband of 58 years, Johnny Bueche. She is survived by her loving family, including five children and their spouses, Nick and Debbie Bueche of Tyler, Ronica and A.J. Johnson of Bay City, Byron and Leatha Bueche of San Marcos, Cheri and Dale Horkman of Topeka, Kansas, and Jay and Betty Bueche of New Braunfels, as well as 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren (with another one on the way). She is also survived by her sister-in-law Nelda Bueche and three nieces, Cynthia, Donna, and Janie.
Patsy was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as a Stephen Minister and enjoyed attending worship services and participating in Bible studies. She worked for 25 years as a teacher’s aide at several New Braunfels ISD elementary schools, including Carl Schurz, Lone Star, and Seele, and she was also very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s community activities, including the PTA, Girl Scouts, Brownies, and Little League baseball and soccer. She had an impact on the lives of many children and frequently encountered former students who remembered her years later.
She was a fun mother and a ball of energy. She loved to laugh, sing, dance, read, play cards, ride roller coasters, and go to Schlitterbahn, which she continued attending well into her 70’s, taking along any grandchildren who were willing to keep up with her! She also loved to travel and went on trips to many places, including faraway locales such as Greece, Spain, and Paris.
Patsy also loved sports, especially Unicorn football and baseball. She was a football season ticket holder from 1953 to 2018 and she could be found every Friday night during the football season cheering on her beloved Unicorns. One of her greatest honors was being named a Silver Unicorn in 2009, an award that recognizes persons in the community who have provided outstanding service to the children of New Braunfels ISD. She was also an Oma in the Wurstfest Association, and she wore a dirndl with panache!
Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. She filled their lives with affection, and her love was something that they never doubted or wanted for. She also had many friends, and her family would like to send loving thoughts to the close group of friends that she had for many years, people who became more and more dear to her as she grew older.
Patsy’s family would like to acknowledge her youngest son Jay and his wife Betty for the loving care that they provided to her at home over the past 2.5 years along with her amazing caregivers. They would also like to thank her physician Dr. Jason Nelson and the wonderful staff of Hope Hospice.
Visitation services will be Wednesday, July 22 from 3-7pm at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hope Hospice ( www.hopehospice.net ) or First United Methodist Church of New Braunfels ( www.fumcnb.org ).
