Roberto Resendez Barrera, 73, passed away on September 19th, 2020, at PAM Specialty Hospital in New Braunfels, TX. He died of complications related to pneumonia, after recovering from COVID-19. He will forever be missed and loved by his three brothers, son, daughter, grandson, and extended family.
Roberto was born on December 23, 1946, in Seguin, Texas, to Domingo Barrera and Hortencia Resendez. He was a graduate of Juan Seguin High School, and was drafted into the Army. He was a Combat Medic and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. He later attended UT-Arlington and Texas State University, and worked as a draftsman, prior to becoming permanently disabled due to a spinal cord surgery.
He met his wife Alicia Valdez at a dance. They soon became each other’s “Corazon.” They married in May 1980, and had two children, Roberto Barrera, Jr. and Marissa Barrera.
Roberto loved watching the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys play on TV. He loved Tejano music and enjoyed a peaceful life in the country with his family, dogs, and cats.
He is preceded in death by his wife Alicia Valdez. He is survived by his son Roberto V. Barrera Jr. and wife Jennifer and grandson Roberto Colt Barrera III; daughter Marissa V. Barrera; brother Domingo Barrera and his wife Barbara; brother Jesse Barrera and his husband Tim; brother Ernesto Barrera; and numerous extended family.
A private service will be held at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio on a date not yet determined.
Commented