Reynaldo Alonso Maldonado

Reynaldo (Ray) Alonso Maldonado, 83, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Saturday December 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judith Dane Maldonado. They shared 52 years of marriage together. Born in Benavides, Texas, he was the son of the late Juan and Julia Maldonado.
A long-time parishioner at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, he enjoyed spending time with family, growing roses and all things University of Texas. Before retiring to New Braunfels, Ray taught Spanish for many years in the Houston Independent School District and later served as the Director of Foreign Languages. He was an outstanding teacher, winning Teacher of the Year on multiple occasions. He not only instilled a love of the Spanish Language in his students but was a mentor and father figure to many.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Mary and Oscar Coronado, and Melissa and Charles Park; his grandchildren, Sebastian O. Coronado, Madeliene E. Coronado, Benjamin C. Coronado, Joseph R. Coronado, Nicholas A. Coronado, Jonathan K. Coronado, Sophia S. Park, Zoe E. Park; and his sister, Elvie Galaviz.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Lux Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM The Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to the family, please www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
