Sterling S. “Dutch” Wehner, long-time resident of Houston and Canyon Lake, passed away April 15, 2021, at the residence in Sugar Land where he lived with his wife Bette.
Sterling was born June 9, 1923 in El Paso, to William Henry Wehner and Abbie Ostheimer Wehner. Sterling graduated from El Paso High School and attended Columbia University in NYC before entering World War II. He enlisted in the US Army Air Force, was trained in advanced meteorology, and served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater until after the war ended.
Upon his return to the US, Sterling married Elizabeth Benson of Austin, a union that lasted 29 years. He completed his studies at the University of Texas, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering, held the first of his five sons, and acquired a lifelong addiction to Longhorn football.
Sterling worked as a registered professional engineer for several firms including his own, designing a wide range of equipment. He made his love of architecture a hobby by designing three custom homes for his family and remodeling two others. Sterling could build or repair anything in a house, and in his 60s he fulfilled an ambition to own and run a neighborhood hardware store. He liked to travel, but loved no place more than his native Texas, especially the Canyon Lake area where he and Bette lived for more than 30 years.
Wherever he lived, Sterling was an active supporter of the Episcopal church, as a leader and a stalwart member of the choir. Sterling always enjoyed the Christmas choir party or, for that matter, any other reason for a party.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Henry “Bill” Wehner, Jr., his sister Audrey Wehner, and his former wife Elizabeth Benson Wehner.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 46 years, Bette Woods Wehner, and his sister-in-law Eileen Herrmann Wehner of Houston. Sterling is also survived by his five sons and daughters-in-law: Rev. Paul and Sherry Wehner of Sugar Land, Eric and Glenda Wehner of Houston, Dr. Karl and Sherry Wehner of San Angelo, Todd and Sarah Wehner of Austin, and Joel and Terri Wehner of Houston. His abounding love of family included his stepdaughter Irene Harris Read and husband Steve of Mansfield, and his stepson Cavan Harris, as well as dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Sterling’s life will be held at St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, 121 Spring Mountain Drive, in Canyon Lake, Texas, Saturday, May 22 at 2:00 PM.
