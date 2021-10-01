Nicolasa H. Torrez of New Braunfels passed away on September 29, 2021 at the age of 78. Services are pending at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.
Most Popular
Articles
- 242-home luxury community planned along Guadalupe River near Whitewater
- Wurstfest ready to show off additions after fire, COVID-19 pandemic
- Wet weather returns to forecast for New Braunfels
- LIVING LEGEND: Jim Streety a New Braunfels legend on the field and off
- Jovita D. Valdez
- Carol Ann “Sunshine” (Foster) Wertheim
- Richard Samuel Miller
- Fred Zavala Sr.
- Jessica Gonzales
- Lucio Aguirre
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented