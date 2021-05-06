John Charles Tyler, age 87 years, of Bulverde, Texas, passed away on April 30, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232. He will be interred at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, at a later date.
John Charles Tyler was born in Concho County, Texas to Joseph Burk Tyler and Sallie Fay (Stephens) Tyler on April 12, 1934. He went to school at Paint Rock. He married Willie Lee Prugel on December 4, 1954 in Menard County, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&M College with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and then obtained his master’s degree in the same discipline. He worked as an Engineer for Southwest Research Institute for 30 years. He was a veteran and served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed working in the field of agriculture, with a particular love for farming and ranching. He also enjoyed Horse Racing and all the adventures that the horse racing world delivered. He particularly enjoyed traveling to attend races in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Louisiana
John Charles Tyler is preceded in death by his sister Neva Tyler, and sister May Nell (Tyler) Ray.
John Charles Tyler is survived by his wife, Willie Lee Tyler; sons Monte Tyler and Bartley Tyler; sister; Emma Hinrichs, brother; Arnold Tyler, grandsons; Cody Tyler, Lee Tyler, Travis Tyler, and Cortland Tyler.
