April 24, 1960 ~ February 18, 2021
Juan “Johnny” Rodriguez, age 60, and a life-long resident of New Braunfels, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born April 24, 1960, in New Braunfels to Doroteo Rodriguez and Antonia Alvarez Rodriguez.
Johnny was a perfect example of a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and godfather. He married Mary Esther Alanis on August 18, 1984, in New Braunfels. Johnny, like his late father, was a good servant and a man of faith. He was a hard worker and loved to volunteer at church events at Holy Family Catholic Church. He volunteered at the weekly bingo at church calling out the numbers. He also enjoyed playing bingo when he had a chance. Johnny helped at the church festivals, taking charge of the beer booth. Besides his participation volunteering, he was a member of the Holy Name Society at Holy Family.
He worked at Eden Hill as a Courtesy Patrol and he loved his job and his fellow co-workers. Johnny was a New Braunfels High School Unicorn football fan, and attended all of their games. He was the biggest Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Longhorns and Houston Astros fan. He was a sports fanatic and never missed a game.
Johnny was a father figure to his nephews, who adored him.
He was preceded in death by his father Doroteo Rodriguez and his sister Maria Rodriguez.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Esther Rodriguez; daughter, Laura Rodriguez; son, Jonathan Rodriguez; mother, Antonia A. Rodriguez; sisters, Rosa Morales and Rita Castilleja; brother, Dagoberto Rodriguez; mother-in-law, Maria Alanis and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives as well as many friends.
A private rosary and mass will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, for immediate family only.
A public graveside service will take place Friday, March 5, 2021, 11:45AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Solms.
Pallbearers will be David Garcia, Adam Castilleja, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Mark Alanis, John Rivera, and J. B. Rodriguez.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jimmy Castillo at Pennington Funeral Home. 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. Please visit our website to leave your condolences at www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Commented