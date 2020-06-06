Adolph “T.J.” Mendez IV, age 44 of New Braunfels, passed from this life on March 26, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Mendez of New Braunfels; sons, Diego Mendez (12), Eduardo Mendez (10) and Andres Mendez (9); daughter, Brenda Johnson & husband, Conner; children from a previous marriage, Alexandria Woodward and Gabrielle Woodward; parents, Adolph Mendez III; mother, Theresa Mendez; brother, James Mendez and sister, Stephanie Sundberg. TJ was born on November 01, 1975, in San Antonio, Texas and a Memorial Service will be held at 11: 00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels. Attendance will require reservations through Event Brite. Due to the challenges regarding Covid- 19, only 200 attendees will be accepted. Masks are strongly suggested. Please note that no seat is guaranteed but every effort will be made to accommodate those who make a reservation. Seating will begin approximately one hour prior to service. Inurnment will follow in procession to Comal Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented