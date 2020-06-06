Adolph “T.J.” Mendez IV

Adolph “T.J.” Mendez IV, age 44 of New Braunfels, passed from this life on March 26, 2020.  

He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Mendez of New Braunfels; sons, Diego Mendez (12), Eduardo Mendez (10) and Andres Mendez (9); daughter, Brenda Johnson & husband, Conner; children from a previous marriage, Alexandria Woodward and Gabrielle Woodward; parents, Adolph Mendez III; mother, Theresa Mendez; brother, James Mendez and sister, Stephanie Sundberg.  TJ was born on November 01, 1975, in San Antonio, Texas and a Memorial Service will be held at 11: 00 AM on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels.  Attendance will require reservations through Event Brite.  Due to the challenges regarding Covid- 19, only 200 attendees will be accepted.  Masks are strongly suggested.  Please note that no seat is guaranteed but every effort will be made to accommodate those who make a reservation.  Seating will begin approximately one hour prior to service.  Inurnment will follow in procession to Comal Cemetery.  Please sign the guestbook at  www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.

