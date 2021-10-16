Jorge Maldonado, age 86 of New Braunfels, passed away on October 14, 2021. Jorge was born on January 8, 1935 in Progreso, Mexico to Elisa (Madrigal) and Mariano Maldonado.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elisa and Mariano Maldonado; brothers, Edilberto and Santana Maldonado; great-granddaughters, Laurel Grace and Leah Maldonado.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Eva Maldonado; sons, Juan D. Maldonado (Bertha), Jorge Maldonado (Ruth), Fernando Maldonado (Shauna), Cesar Maldonado (Rosario) and Efren Maldonado (Candace); brothers, Rogelio Maldonado and Jesus Maldonado; sisters, Mariaelena Alba and Josephina Lopez. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Jorge will be remembered as a servant of God.
Visitation will be held on Friday October 22, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. Face Coverings are optional. Serving as pallbearers will be George, Louis, Shane, Omar, Chance, Mateo, and Jonathan Maldonado.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.
