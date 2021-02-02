On Monday, January 18th, 2021, John David Ewan, loving husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away at the age of 80.
John David Ewan was born May 22, 1940, in southern Illinois, where he grew up. Dave attended the University of Louisville where he earned his Chemical Engineering Degree. Over the years Dave lived in many different states, but he settled in Texas and at heart he was a Texas Boy. Dave and his wife, Lynn, built their dream house in Spring Branch, Texas.
Dave was deeply involved With Rusty’s Morning-star Ranch, a home for autistic adults, where his son resides.
Dave was a passionate member of the National Corvette Restorers Society and rebuilt many 1957 Corvettes.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Fayetta. He is survived by his wife Lynn, his two children, Coby and Kevin, his brother Fred, and his two nephews, Freddy and Beau.
