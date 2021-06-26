Clarence David Row also known as “Buster or Beanie”, was born to Willie Davis & Edna Mae (Dotson) Row on January 5, 1934, in Guadalupe County, Texas. He peacefully passed from this life at his family home to his Heavenly home with the Lord on June 22, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 87.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Gregory Allen Row in 1967 and David Wayne Row in 2015.
Clarence is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Adelene whom he had married on July 5, 1953; daughter Beverly Ann Row; grandson, Scott Davis Row & wife, Laura; great-grandsons, Caden Lee Row and Austin Davis Row; brothers, Johnnie Row & wife, Glydes and Harvey Row & wife, Betty and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, additional relatives and dear friends.
Special Members of his “Family by Heart” are David, Mylinda, Alec Sandy (Scott’s mom) and Sherry.
Buster spent his younger years playing, adventuring, pulling pranks, getting in trouble with Maw and fishing with his younger brothers, Johnnie, and Harvey. In 1952, Buster started work at Mission Valley Textile Mills where he worked for 45 years and developed some long-lasting friendships and met the love of his life, Adelene Gerdes and they married on July 5, 1953. Then in March of 1956, Buster joined the Navy and was stationed on the destroyer, USS Wiltsie. While deployed, Busters’ first son, David was born on June 27, 1956, David Wayne Row.
He was discharged from the Navy on April 1958. Buster and his father, Willie Davis, then started construction of the family home in a small neighborhood surrounded by loving neighbors. His home was completed in October of 1958. On March 3, 1959, the second child, Beverly Ann was born followed by the third child, Gregory Allen on January 27, 1966.
Buster retired from Mission Valley in April of 1998. Things he enjoyed throughout his life were fishing, hunting, raising cattle, casino trips and of course spending time with his family. He also joined the Fraternal Order of Eagles in 1996 and travelled to different lodges over the state of Texas with wife Adelene.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM (with a visitation one hour prior) on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow in procession to Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Hope Hospice.
