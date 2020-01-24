VIOLA LONIE PAULINE (TIMMERMANN) PORTER

Viola Lonie Pauline Timmermann passed away peacefully at the age of 102 years on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. She was born on September 17, 1917, to Herman and Emma (Heimer) Timmermann on a hilltop farm that now overlooks the new Braunfels Airport. At the age of one year her parents bought a new farm more conducive to farming on Saur Lane and built their new home. She lived and helped work the family farm until she married Raymond Porter, from the hill country area of Rebecca Creek, on November 16th, 1938. After their marriage they moved to their own farm that adjoined her parents farm and lived there happily for 62 years before her husband Raymond passed. She continued to live and work on her beloved farm alone until she moved in with her daughter, Carole, and son-in-law, Skip. So basically, as the crow flies, she lived her whole life within a three mile radius.
She thrived on the farm, enjoying the lifestyle of hard work. She was the oldest sibling of six children; therefore, her early farm chores were combined with housekeeping chores and sibling raising. She completed school at Freiheit “Rosa” School where she started attendance on horse, buggy and foot and finished in a Model A.
She was baptized, confirmed and married in the First Protestant Church. Taught Sunday school for 12+ years, was a 4-H sewing and cooking leader, member of the New Braunfels Harmony German Singing Club, election clerk in Clear Springs and an annual Comal County Fair volunteer registering entries in the baked goods section. She enjoyed attending socials at the Clear Springs Frohsinn German Singing Club, the Kypher-Salge Hermann Sons Lodge, game day outings at the Friedens United Church of Christ in Geronimo, Heimer reunions and family celebrations for birthdays and holidays.
Almost every weekend, Viola and Raymond danced their way “across Texas” in all the local area dance halls, winning dance contests, and ending their evenings with midnight breakfasts with the gang. On free weekends they all played cards and dominoes. Then weekdays she tended her huge vegetable garden, canning vegetables, baking homemade bread and sweets, sewing, crafting, painting and repainting farm buildings and fences, picking up pecans and “the love of her life”, pampering her yard full of flowers. She could stick a twig in the dirt and it would grow. “The vengeance of her life” were weeds which she pulled up by the roots or hoed and sunflowers in the farm fields which she deadheaded usually in the middle of the day and was always ready for a ride through the rural neighborhood to compare her corn and maize crops to that of her neighbors.
She enjoyed regular visits with her two grandchildren, John and Lezlee, giving her the opportunity to introduce them to farm life, hunting with a BB-gun and fishing with a cane pole at the river for perch and was so proud of them as adults. She then again had the wonderful opportunity to spoil her great granddaughters, Porter, Gaines, Keefer and Lucy, educating them in early farm life and German traditions, and then playing 42 dominoes. They called her Grosse-Omie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; four brothers, Rubie and his wife, Tusnelda, Rennie, Jerome and James and his wife Ellen; niece, Sandra Keith and nephews, Arnold and Ray Timmermann; and brothers-in-law, Donald Nelson and Jack Meilgaard. She is survived by her sister, Emma Elizabeth Nelson Meilgaard from Prince George, British Columbia; her daughter Carole and her husband Raymond “Skip” Bartram, grandson John Bartram and his wife Ashley, granddaughter Lezlee Bartram Jurica and her husband Shawn; four great granddaughters, Porter Jurica, Gaines Bartram. Keefer Jurica and Lucy Bartram; sister-in-law, Betty Schumann Timmermann, three nieces, Charlene (Jackie) Nolte, Linda (Kevin) Collins, Barbara (Roy) Flores; and four nephews, Rodney (Dana) Timmermann, Ronald (Stephanne) Timmermann. Gerald (Pam) Timmermann and Russell Timmermann.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27th, at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home with visitation at 9am and the service beginning at 10am with Rev. Phil Brown officiating. Everyone is invited to attend the fellowship reception at the family life center at the First Protestant Church immediately following the service. The interment is scheduled for 1 o’clock at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Cemetery and anyone wishing to attend is certainly welcome. Memorials can be made to the First Protestant Church, Sophienburg Museum or Hope Hospice.
The family wishes to thank her neighbors, Curtis Timmermann and Joe and Ellarene Sisak for their constant surveillance of her property and her yard whereabouts while she was working outside, her summer companion, Nancy Putz and all those caring for her over the past weeks.
A SIMPLE LIFE...
A SIMPLE TIME!
