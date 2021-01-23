New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.