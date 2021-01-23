Edna Earle (nee Weisner) Faust, age 80 years of Canyon Lake, Texas, went to be with our Lord after declining health for several years on January 10, 2021. She was born on February 22, 1940, in Clinton, South Carolina, as the youngest child of Ned and Janie Weisner.
She met Clint Faust in 1958, and they were married on February 15, 1959. Her vocation in life was taking care of others. As a nurse and advocate for the less fortunate, she touched countless lives in South Carolina and Texas. She was a wonderful mother to her children and the greatest wife in the world.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clint; her children Cheryl (Cherie) and her husband Ed Wais of Auburn, California; Cindy Faust of Canyon Lake, Texas; Brian and his wife Dana Faust of Kingsland, Texas; and Scott and his wife Michelle Faust of Apple Valley, Minnesota. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas, Bryce, Maddie, and Zoë. She is preceded in death by her parents Ned and Janie Weisner, sister Helen (nee Weisner) Meurer, and brother Richard Weisner.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 6-8 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 10 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Graveside service will immediately follow at Hill Country Memorial Garden. Pastor Joshua de Koning officiating. The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care of the staff at Christus Santa Rosa, New Braunfels and Eden Hill, along with the staff at Hope Hospice.
Commented