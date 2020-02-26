Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas for Charles Richard Glanville of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 94.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in murder suicide remembered for love of life, animals
- Statement leads to NBMS lockdown
- Jury seated in child indecency, abuse trial
- TIMOTHY BERT SALGE
- Timothy Bert Salge
- Betty Sue Meckel
- Man dies in head-on wreck on FM 306
- Drugs, regret in sibling shooting death documents
- Sparks fly over county’s decision to register boats
- Raul L. “Rudy” Gaytán
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented