Annie Carlene Dyess (Edwards) Burns went to be with her Lord & Savior on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was born in Dry Prong, LA on March 20, 1928 to Hugh & Mary Dyess. She was one of 9 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Aaron Edwards & Dan Burns, her son Bobby Edwards, her step-son Mike Burns (Valerie - living), her brother Edgar Dyess, her sisters Clarice Ates, Mattie Penn & Correne Beebe.
She is survived by her children Bonnie Slimpin (David), Roy Edwards (Sally), Dianne Render (Michael), Donnie Burns, and 5 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Over the years she enjoyed serving as church secretary. She enjoyed being known as the church Grammy. She & her husband, Dan, were one of the original families of Fellowship Bible Church in New Braunfels in 1977. She was a very grateful person. She was known for her delicious cooking, and served as the church social coordinator for many years. She corresponded with missionaries every week to keep them up on the church news. She was an avid reader, and shared her books with friends and family.
She will be buried next to her husband Dan, in Houston, TX. on Thursday 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church in New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Fellowship Bible Church building fund, to missionaries, or Hope Hospice.
