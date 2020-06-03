Annice Pearl Gibson, of Groesbeck, transitioned on May 29, 2020, and is now an angel in the presence of God.
Visitation will be at Groesbeck Funeral Home on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M.
Graveside services, for those who are comfortable to attend, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Mart Cemetery. Pastor Donnie Anthony of the Mission City Church of San Antonio will officiate.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Gibson, Taylor Gibson, Ryan Gibson, Trace Albright, Milo Gibson, Tom Flanagan, Timothy Flanagan, Mark Flanagan, and Scott Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassion International, Att: Gift Department, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80721.
THERE WILL BE A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR ALL FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF ANNICE PEARL GIBSON ON AUGUST 1, 2020, FROM 11:00 A.M. UNTIL 4:00 P.M. AT SPRINGFIELD HALL, 199 PARK RD. 35, GROESBECK.
Annice Pearl was born April 19, 1939 to Ivan Ray (Red) Murray and Sally Dell Dempsey Murray at Oletha. When it was time for her to begin school, her Daddy moved the family into the big city of Groesbeck because he was not going to let her ride a bus to school. She graduated from Groesbeck High School in the Class of 1958, and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Sam Houston State in 1961.
Annice Pearl was united in marriage with Roy B. Gibson, Jr. of Mart in 1961 and they were parents of three amazing children. With his career, they moved to Caracas, Venezuela and then to Trinidad Tobago, where the family experienced life around the world. In addition to raising her own children, Annice was involved in ministry work with children in Caracas and Trinidad.
When the family moved to Dallas, Annice began teaching, starting in first grade and “graduating” to fourth grade. She taught for twenty plus years and was listed in Who’s Who of Teachers in America.
Annice also led a prison ministry of females in San Marcos. She was very effective with the female inmates with her quiet, sweet, non-judgmental manner.
Annice Pearl grew up in the First Baptist Church of Groesbeck, was a member of Lake Highlands Baptist Church while living in Dallas, and then Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels, and an honorary member of Mission City Church in San Antonio. While her life revolved around education, young people, and God, she crossed all three passions with each other.
Annice battled bravely for the past 5 years with a disease that gradually took her faculties and physicality. In the midst of the struggle, Annice kept her strong faith, her compass always guided by God’s perfect plan. She chose to be an educator, her passion to teach us about vital things in life never stopped and furthermore, lessons we will not forget. “Gmommy” loved children, she invested in those around her without hesitation. Always available for each of us, no matter what the circumstances. Her family will miss her wisdom, laugh, sparkling blue eyes, and unconditional love. Rest now and be free, job very well done, thank you Annice.
Annice was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Roy Gibson.
She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Hill of Groesbeck and Mary Clark and husband Joe of San Benito; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Lisa Gibson of Hondo; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Matthew Gaines of Canyon Lake; and son, Randy Gibson of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Matt, Taylor and Ryan Gibson of Hondo, Trace Albright and Felisha of San Marcos, and Milo and Millie Gibson of New Braunfels; great granddaughters, Kora and Kayla Albright of San Marcos; and daughter-in-law, Dede McConville of New Braunfels.
