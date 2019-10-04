Martha Lou Stevens died in San Antonio on Sunday, September 22nd at the age of 90. She is survived by her children, Patty and Philip Stevens; her grandchildren, Dan Stevens, Claire and Brandon Haney, Melissa Stevens, Andrew and Stephanie Stevens; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Alexandria, and Alan Stevens. She was the oldest of four children, predeceased by her sisters June Horner and Melba Merchant. Her brother, Kenneth Ray, lives with his wife, Beth, in Springdale, AR.
Martha was born on a farm in Walnut Springs, AR on December 18, 1928. She graduated from nursing school in Fort Smith, AR., after which she met and married Joe Stevens in 1949. They were great partners for 60 years, until Joe passed away in 2010. Joe served in the Navy and during their marriage they lived in several places across the country before settling in San Antonio, TX.
Always energetic and open to new experiences, Martha pursued many occupations and hobbies throughout her life. After her children were grown, she started her business, Stevens Lighting, in 1974. The family business is still going strong with the third generation.
After retirement she took art lessons and art became a lasting passion. She joined the Canyon Lake Art Guild. Martha painted actively until the end and enjoyed sharing her art with friends and family.
She will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, outgoing personality, and zest for life.
Martha was a member of the Canyon Lake Presbyterian Church at 230 Shepherd Hill Dr, Canyon Lake, TX 78133. A celebration of Martha’s life will be held there on Monday, October 7th at 6:30pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Canyon Lake Presbyterian or a charity of your choice.
