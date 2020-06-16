Lloyd Ralph Bien of New Braunfels, TX passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Sabetha, Kansas to L.L. Nelson and Caroline Bien. Lloyd is survived by his sister, Lillian Zimmerman; wife, Nora Bien; sons, Adam Hite and wife Lauren, Donnie Hite, and Jeremy Davis; daughters, Rachel Banks, Terrie Belk, and Jamie Jo Tanner; grandchildren, Jade Hite, Lucian Hite, Zander Hite, and baby Alice Hite; and 11 great grandchildren.
Lloyd spent 4 years in the Marines and 21 in the air force. He loved his family and adored his wife. His favorite things to do were float the river, take trips to the zoo and just sit on his porch and split a beer with his wife. He will be remembered as a strong silent loving man of very few words. He took on the role of a father when times were hard and showed his boys how to be men. His grandchildren were the apples in his eyes. He will be missed but never forgotten.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX at a later date.
