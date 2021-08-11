Lillian Rachelle Flournoy, age 11, gained her angel wings on August 8, 2021. Lilli was born against all odds and fought to live for eleven and a half years. Lilli is survived by her loving mother Lauren and her little brother Chadd and many other loving family members and friends.
There are some who bring a light so great into this world that even after they are gone it remains. Lilli has touched so many lives in her short time here on earth and she will remain in all of our hearts. Lilli always had a smile on her face, she loved everybody she met, and she couldn’t wait to watch her Wheel of Fortune. Although she was little, her spirit was mighty. Lilli was a constant encouragement for all HumanKind to be both.
Lilli will be greatly missed and the pain we feel is immeasurable, but the love left behind is as well. Lilli is now walking hand in hand with God and Grandma singing the songs that she loved and is at peace. We love you so much Lilli bug.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
