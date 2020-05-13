Alma Schaffner, 95, of New Albany, passed away May 11, 2020 at Diversicare-Providence. She was born on December 25, 1924 in New Braunfels, Texas to the late Harry and Hulda Pantermuehl Sr. She was a retired seamstress for Amalgamated and was a devote Catholic. She was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church in New Albany where she was a member of the Alter Society. She volunteered spent many hours helping others at the old St. Edwards Hospital and Providence Healthcare.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in by her husband, Louis E. Schaffner, Sr.; siblings, Wayne Pantermuehl, Rosie Schultze, Audrey Robertson, Harry “Rock” Pantermuehl Jr., Leroy Pantermuehl, Althea Kanz, Vera Stahl, Marie Akers, Emma Stigliano, Bruno Pantermuehl, Gilbert Pantermuehl; and a great-grandson, Bradley Smith.
She is survived by her children, Robert L. Schaffner, James M. Schaffner, Richard L. Schanffner, Louis E. Schaffner Jr., Jerry J. Schaffner, Sandy M. Marchino, Judy A. Bennett, Roberta L. Ponto and Carrie. L. Medcalf; nine Grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services will be private on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
Private entombment will be in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Adrenoleukodystrophy Foundation. (https://www.aldfoundation.org) Friends and family can leave online condolences at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
