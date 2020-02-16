Betty Lackner

Betty Carolyn (Shumaker) Lackner, 97, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She departed peacefully with family at her bedside at her home in Gruene (New Braunfels), Texas. A gracious woman full of love and kindness, she lived a long and wonderful life blessed by a strong Christian faith.
Betty was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 28, 1922, the third of four children of Ray Lionel and Agnes Ellen (O’Brien) Shumaker. She grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Tulsa Central High School, class of 1940. In 1945 at the age of 23, Betty converted to Catholicism and was baptized at Holy Family Cathedral in Tulsa. She met the love of her life, Ralph J. Lackner, a WWII bomber pilot, on a blind date. On July 2, 1946, she married Ralph with whom she spent 61 years prior to his death in 2007. Together they raised four children in Tulsa and in 1965 the family was transferred to Houston, Texas. In 1988, Betty and Ralph retired to New Braunfels where they lived until their deaths. In her earlier years both in Houston and New Braunfels, Betty was active in hospital volunteer work, the Heritage Society and participated in Republican Women groups. She was a longtime member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, New Braunfels and previously St. John Vianney, Houston and Madalene Church, Tulsa.
Throughout her life she was a devoted wife, dear grandmother and great-grandmother, and a most inspirational mother and friend. Her optimism and compassion enriched the lives of those who knew her. Among many things, Betty was an excellent cook and a gifted seamstress. She loved fashion and took pride in how she looked. She was smart, creative and a disciplined woman with a gentle nature and a sense of humor. Her ability to laugh at herself was an admirable trait. She was an avid reader of books and novels, enjoyed gardening, and keeping up with current events and politics. She loved her family, her cat Cooper and chocolate of any kind. She is lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
In addition to her husband Ralph, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jim and Dan Shumaker and sister Joan Walker and son-in-law Randall Gregory. She is survived by children Ralph Lackner and wife Linda of Tulsa, Barbra Lackner Nelson of New Braunfels, Lynda Lackner and husband Wray Walker of Wimberley and Nancy Lackner of Lockhart; grandchildren Peter Lackner of Arizona, Allison Lackner Pico and husband Ian of Tulsa, Lisa Nelson Casey and husband Chris of New Braunfels, Lesli Nelson Wood and husband Jory of New Braunfels, and Matthew Lackner Garza of Hawaii; and great grandchildren Kye and Karly Casey and Seth and Allie Wood of New Braunfels and Claudette Pico of Tulsa.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church followed by interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Garden Mausoleum, New Braunfels, Texas.
