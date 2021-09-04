John Aubrey Wolf (aka Aub or Papa Wolf), age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 12, 2021, after a long 4 month courageous battle with Pancreatitis.
Aubrey is survived by his wife, Anne Wolf, their children Shane & Wendy Wolf, daughter-in-law Nicole Jost Wolf, grandchildren McKinlee, Tristan, Avery Wolf and Mason McGowan. Brother-in-laws Zero and Rick Rivers, and their wives Cathy and Sheryl. Sister-in-law Cheryl Rivers Younesi.
Aubrey was born on October 1, 1939 in Rochester Texas to Hollis and Ila Jo Wolf. He graduated from Rochester High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree from North Texas State University in 1962 where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity.
Aubrey worked in the Insurance industry and owned numerous companies over his 40 years as a licensed agent in Dallas. After living in Mabank, Texas for 15 plus years Aubrey and Anne moved to New Braunfels to be closer to their grandchildren.
If you knew Aubrey you know he loved cooking, sports, especially high school sports and enjoying a cold refreshment a time or three with family and friends.
Aubrey had a way with people in making others feel they were the most important people in the room. He spent several years subbing for New Braunfels High School and either cooking or delivering food on the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers in the summer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, September 11, 2021 starting at 3pm at the Rockin’ R Pavilion located at 1405 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX where we will celebrate with cold drinks and grilled bologna & sausage.
Donations can be made to assist with final expenses at: https://gofund.me/bc85e68b
