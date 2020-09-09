Robert Shearer, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020 in New Braunfels at the age of 88. Robert was born on August 1, 1932 in Brownsville, TX to the late Raymond Shearer and Edna Heflin Shearer. Raised in Corpus Christi, he attended Corpus Christi College Academy where he graduated as Valedictorian. After high school, Robert attended Rice University and graduated with a BA EE. Robert married Shirley on November 10, 1956. Worked for Texas Instruments, and in 1968 started Mensor Corporation with 4 associates. In 1977, Mensor moved from Houston to San Marcos, and was employed until his retirement in 1995. Robert was strong in his faith and volunteered countless hours to his parishes in Houston, St. Ambrose, and San Marcos St. John’s Catholic Church. Robert was a Scoutmaster of Troop 540 in Houston. He was a member of the Lions Club in San Marcos, Air Port Commission San Marcos. After moving to New Braunfels due to his love of math, he spent his time tutoring several children with math. Robert recognized there were issues with addiction in the community and assisted with the start of a program for folks with addiction issues. Robert loved to sail, and built a sailboat, and sails. He could repair anything, if he didn’t know how something worked he would figure it out. He was a very strong personality that could not accept mediocrity. Robert was a very honest man, and a straight talker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Edna Shearer; beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley Shearer, who passed away on November 20, 2013; son, Barry Shearer; brother, Raymond Shearer, Jr. and by his sister, Mary Solberg. Survivors include her sons, Michael Shearer (Florie), Chris Shearer (Diana); daughter, Pamela Shearer; grandchildren, Bill John Tallido, Kayla, Rachel, Casey and Emalee Shearer. In addition, Robert is survived by his sister, Margie Whelan. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
