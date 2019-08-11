Jason Wilson

Jason was a true patriot. He served with his brother, James, in the Marine Corp overseas in Africa and the Middle East. He was proud of his service and truly a “Marine’s Marine”. Jason loved carpentry work, was an avid golfer, a Cubs and Bears fan, and truly loved living in Texas. Jason was especially known for his quick sense of humor and his kindness.
Jason graduated from Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, IA and earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Incarnate Word University, San Antonio, TX.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Karen Wilson of Canyon Lake, TX, his brother James, sister-in-law Sarah, and his dear niece, Ryan Elizabeth, as well as his grandparents, Laverne and Emma Severson of Cedar Rapids, IA. Jason also has numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and he loved the times spent with them all, both in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Services for Jason will be on August 19, 2019 at 11 AM at the Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veterans organization or to the Mike Rowe Foundation.
