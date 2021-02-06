Sadly, our dear friend Charlsie Hays passed away unexpectedly and without notice on January 20, 2021. Charlsie was born in Houston, Texas in 1942, as the daughter of World War II veteran Charles Rexford Stuart and Lucy Alice Haver. Growing up, she had formative experiences in the Philippines, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Texas where her family was stationed. Charlsie earned a B.A. in Liberal Arts from the University of Texas as a National Merit Scholar, a Masters of Library Science (MLS) and a second M.S. in Social Work both from Our Lady of the Lake University. Charlsie worked as the founding librarian for Smithson Valley High School from the time the high school opened and for the succeeding 20 years. At the young age of 56, she enjoyed earning her second advanced degree and rewarding new career in social work at Teen Connections in New Braunfels and serving as a state licensed Mediator. After retiring, she stayed active by working with Habitat for Humanity, Meals-on-Wheels, engaging in numerous community and personal projects, and in recent years, she was honing her skills in pottery. Charlsie was an active and valued member of the Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels, where she served in various leadership positions, facilitated the construction of the current church, and provided a voice of reason in many situations. Being a lifelong fan of politics, she died happy and proud. She waited to leave this world until she got to see the US finally inaugurate a woman as vice president.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Charlsie leaves behind her brother, Chuck Stuart, two sons, Sean and Dirk, their spouses, Katherine and Stacy, and her five grandchildren: Dustin, Joshua, and Logan, and Kiara and Marley, as well as dear and appreciated extended family, friends, a furry feline and grateful local critters. She will be dearly missed by her family and those she touched along the way.
Charlsie’s sons and family wish to express a sincere appreciation to her social, adventurer, community and neighbor friends. She expressed her joy in your company on numerous occasions. She will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence, creativity, adventurous spirit, and being a loving, wonderful and gracious daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and dear friend and mentor to many. She lived her life, as He taught, loving and appreciating everyone and everything without judgement regardless of race, color, creed, religion, orientation, identity, or political perspective and we all feel incredibly lucky to have shared our lives with her.
