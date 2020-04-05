Marshal Lee Day, 17 of New Braunfels, Texas died March 28, 2020.
He was born May 8, 2002 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to John Lee Day and Mari Beth Day. Marshal was a beloved child of God, son, brother, grandson, cousin, and nephew. He is survived by his parents, his sister, Katy Day, his grandparents, Marilyn and Phil Daily, Royce Day, and preceded in death by Tonna Day. Marshal loved his family and friends, Grace, hunting, fishing, and football. Marshal was a member of the Chickasaw Nation, loved the outdoors and all things wild, had a generous heart, and was compassionate, kind, funny, and most of all loving. Marshal would have graduated early from New Braunfels High School with the class of 2020.
A Celebration of Marshal’s life will be held after the quarantine is lifted.
Commented