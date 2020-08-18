Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for John Steven Boyce of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 65.
