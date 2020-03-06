Vera Mae Shockey passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to parents Clyde Drew Minson, Sr. and Elsie Loliet Byrom on February 20, 1929. Vera was a resident of Oak Tree Assisted Living for the last 11 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Everett Raymond Shockey; and two sisters. She is survived by her brother Clyde “Sonny” Drew Minson, Jr.; daughters Patricia Kanz of Seguin, TX and Alice Gail Smith of Arlington, TX; son Raymond Shockey of New Braunfels, TX; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Oakwood Church following the service.
