Christopher Michael Smith went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 15th, 2021. Chris was born on May 26th, 1978 to Kenneth M Smith and Janet A Smith in Manhattan, Kansas and lived in New Braunfels, TX. He was a devoted husband and loving father to his wife Anastacia and daughter Dilynn. Chris wore many hats ranging from son to uncle but what he was truly proud of was to be called Dad. His latest business venture was being the owner of Garland Transmission where he prided his focus on quality, integrity and maintaining the surviving culture that existed for over twenty years. He is survived by his wife Anastacia, daughter Dilynn, mother Janet, father Kenneth, step mother Arlene three sisters one brother and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chris was many things to many people and no amount of words can express what kind of man he fully was but, in honor of Chris please see the excerpt from his beautiful daughter and wife on who Chris really was.
“He is the best dad ever, caring, he is responsible, he shared and, he also played. He loves us more… but loved everyone. He was amazing, honor, a 1,000 times better than anything.” Dilynn Marie Smith.
“He was my total everything, he built his house on a rock and his roots run deep and will live on thru his daughter. I hope I make him proud, he was the king of my heart and I couldn’t be more proud to be his wife.” Anastacia Smith.
One of Dilynn’s favorite memories was the prank wars in the house, specifically the time he poured mustard all over her while she was taking a shower.
He has a heart of gold that lives on thru his daughter.
Services are Tuesday April 27th @ Sunset Memorial Oaks, New Braunfels. 415 South Business 35
4-5 PM – Viewing
5-6 PM – Services
In lieu of flowers take a moment of solitude to experience happiness and peace for Chris.
Commented