Florence Kreitz, 96, of New Braunfels, went home to Our Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 10, 2021 due to complications from Covd-19.
Born on October 19, 1924 in Cibolo, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elnora Fenske Krietz. Florence was predeceased by her beloved twin sister, Cleora Kreitz. Florence is survived by cousins and caregivers , Bruce Katt (Pat) of Georgetown, Sandra Serold (Bryan) of Victoria; and many friends.
No memorial service is planned; however, a graveside service will be held soon.
Memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice or Eden Hill Community.
