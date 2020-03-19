Mrs. Charles W. Thomson nee Lisa Howard of Boerne passed away on Tuesday, March 17th at the age of 61 years.
Lisa Howard was born on November 6, 1958 in Coral Gables, Florida to Russell G. and Barbara Dillon Howard III.
She married Charles W. Thomson on September 11, 2000 in the Grand Cayman, BWI.
Mrs. Lisa Thomson is survived by her husband: Charles W. Thomson of Boerne.
Daughter and spouse: Lauren and John Arnold of Blanco.
Three grandchildren: Gibson, Clover and Phoenix Arnold.
Sister and spouse: Diane and Phyllip O’Hara of Michigan.
Brother: Sean Howard of Tennessee
Lisa is preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 10 A.M. in the Greenwood Cemetery Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Russell officiating.
For those who so desire you may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Fredericksburg Church or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
