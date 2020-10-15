Marianna G. Neuse of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on September 28, 2020 at the age of 79. Marianna was born in Karlsbad, Czechoslovakia on August 13, 1941 to parents Hermann Anger and Herta Koch-Anger. She married Harvey E. Neuse in Munich, Germany on September 7, 1964 and shortly thereafter they moved to United States.
Marianna worked at the West Point-Pepperell Iselin Plant for many years before moving on to work as a corrections officer at the Comal County Sheriff’s Department. She retired from the sheriff’s department on September 12, 2003. Marianna loved to garden, do DIY projects, travel and most of all, her family.
Marianna is survived by her dear friend Ernest Wilson; son, Kevin Neuse and wife Conada; daughter, Veronika Krauβ and husband Alvin; niece, Eva Anger and husband Scott, Stephanie Almond and husband Darnell; grandchildren, Tamara, Andreas, William, Sarah C., Brianna, and Sarah A.; great-grandchildren, Konrad, Johann and Elijah. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey E. Neuse; mother, Herta Koch-Anger; father, Hermann Anger and brother, Kurt Anger.
A Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:00am-12:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
