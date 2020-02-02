Britton Mims Ware III (Britt), age 61, passed away peacefully January 31, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Britt was born on April 17th, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Britton Mims Ware Jr, and Susie Elizabeth (Cleveland) Ware. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Elizabeth Elise Ware; his older sister Karen Christine Steubing and husband Sidney Steubing; his younger brother Stephen Mark Ware and wife Frances Ware; his older son Britton Mims Ware IV and wife Jieun Ware; his younger son Jonathan Tyler Ware and wife Shawnesse Ware; 3 grandchildren, Sophie Elizabeth Ware, Jackson Tyler Ware, and Elliott James Ware; Sister and Brother In-laws Debbie and Doug Allen, Brian Green, Donna and Jim Scheele; and many nieces and nephews. All he loved dearly.
Britt was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. His career was Information Technology in the Financial Services industry. He lived his life as a constant learner. His greatest passion was taking care of his family. His strength of character and compassion made an impact on the lives of everyone around him.
A memorial service and burial for Britt will be held on Thursday, February 6th, 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Britt kindly requested donations to the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers or the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
(https://www.texaschildrens.org/departments/cancer-and-hematology-centers/ways-give)
