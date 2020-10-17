Rosemarie ‘Mitzi’ Moos, 93 years old of New Braunfels, TX went to be with her Lord 12 October 2020.
Mitzi was born in Munich, Germany December 29, 1926. Her parents were Jacob Arnold Meier and Rosa Plank Meier . She met and American soldier, Rodney Moos, when he was stationed in Germany in 1947 during WWII. They married in 1948 and brought her and their baby daughter, Sylvia, back to his beloved home of New Braunfels.
One of her proudest moments was in 1955 when she became an American citizen.
Mitzi loved to lead people to Christ and share her testimony. She was a long time Tree of Life member and has been attending Iglesia Alba.
Mitzi loved every member of her family and was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Barbara.
Mitzi is survived by her daughter Sylvia and husband Eddy Williams, son Rodney E. Moos and wife Darlene, grandson and full-time care-giver Christopher Moos, grandchildren Tracey Bauman, Lisa Butler and husband Paul, Monika Williams, Shawn Moos and wife Jennifer, Amanda Moos, Jessica Moos and 10 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston and conducted by Pastor Eugene Cervantez at 10:00 A.M. on October 20, 2020.
Commented