A Memorial Service for Charlsie Hays who died January 20, 2021, will be held on Sunday, June 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels Memory Garden on the congregational grounds at 135 Alves Lane. The event will be outdoors and you are asked to wear a mask for everyone’s safety. You are invited to bring a single flower to lay on Charlsie’s memory stone.
