Billy Dean Wilson, 54, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in his home surrounded by family, in New Braunfels, Texas.
On August 23, 1966 Bobby RDean Wilson and Martha Gelene Ragsdale Wilson welcomed their son Billy Dean into the world at the old Corsicana hospital.
Billy Dean was an Ennis High School graduate of the class of 1985. During High School, his parents realized that he was an artist and that talent needed to be perfected so they enrolled him in oil painting classes with Mrs. Howell. His artwork hangs in his home as well as family and friends. His first job during High School was at Southern Auto in Downtown Ennis where he worked on small engines. After graduation, he worked at Koch Asphalt and ran machinery that laid the gravel on shingles. He realized that he wanted to work outside, be free and create something that would last a lifetime so he moved on to framing houses. Over the next 30 years, Billy worked for numerous different framing companies, builders and individuals. He began in the Ennis area to learn the trade for 3 years. He then started his own business “BWD Construction” in 1995 and has framed custom homes in Ennis, DFW area, Seguin, New Braunfels and south Texas. Billy was an artist. His canvas was a concrete slab, his mediums were a saw, hammer and nails. He had a passion for his work and it showed by the many praises and referrals he received from home owners and builders alike. He enjoyed spending time with his sons talking about the hot rod in the garage, watching his sons play sports, work on their vehicles and learning about our Lord and Savior.
Billy met Melissa Rejcek Wilson in 1994 on a blind date set up by mutual friends. The two have been inseparable ever since. They married on August 7, 1999 in San Antonio, Texas on the River Walk at Marriage Island. Billy and Melissa were Blessed with 3 sons, Jared Dean Wilson in 1995, Tanner Joseph Wilson in 1998 and Wyatt Jace Wilson in 2002. They made their home in Ennis, Texas for 14 years and later in New Braunfels, Texas where the family currently resides.
Billy Dean Wilson is survived by his wife Melissa Wilson, sons Jared Dean Wilson, Tanner Joseph Wilson and Wyatt Jace Wilson, his Father Bobby RDean Wilson, brother David Wilson and wife Toni, sister Joy Livingston and husband Robert and his baby sister Suzanne Wilson. He is also survived by his Mother in Law Dolores Rejcek, brother in laws Eddie Rejcek and wife Kendra, Christopher Rejcek and Kevin Rejcek as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy had two four legged friends that he loved dearly and played with every day, Buddy Roe and Annie Pearl. When he was at home they were always beside him doing tricks, asking for treats or for him to play fetch.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Martha Gelene Wilson in June of 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary of Ennis.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the J.E. Keever Mortuary Chapel of Ennis with Rev. Jacob Rasco officiating. Pallbearers will be Doug Lambeth, Vincent Hall, Joshua Livingston, Aaron Livingston, Zachary Livingston, Bobby Wilson and Preston Wilson. Honorary pallbearer will be Rae Ann Vasquez. Interment will follow in Richland Cemetery under the direction of J.E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.
