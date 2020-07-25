Jesus “Jessie” Velez Muñiz passed away at his home in New Braunfels on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 55. He was born to Frutoso R. and Maria Soledad Velez Muñiz on December 24, 1964, in New Braunfels, Texas.
He was dedicated to his job as custodial supervisor for the Comal ISD for 18 years. He also worked at Bulverde Baptist Church for 18 years, where he enjoyed working immensely and loved the people there, especially Rev. Phil Flournoy. He loved watching the Texans and the San Antonio Spurs.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Albert Muñiz. He is survived by his wife Dianna Naranjo, his brother Pete Muñiz and his wife Sylvia, sisters Francisca Valenzuela and husband Miguel and Mary Casarez and husband Ruben, sister-in-law Gloria Muñiz as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Pennington Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, 5:00-8:30PM with Rosary at 7:00PM. Following the rosary, Pastor Phil Flournoy will give the eulogy. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 27, 10:00AM at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, Texas. Interment to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery #2.
Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
Commented