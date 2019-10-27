Paul Eugene “Gene” Morgan Jr.

November 17, 1948 - October 3, 2019
Paul Eugene Morgan Jr, 70, of New Braunfels, TX, peacefully went home to his heavenly Father on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home while surrounded by his family.
Born in Vincennes, IN, Gene’s father was a member of the U.S. Air Force. Due to his dad’s active military service, Gene lived in Washington, D.C., Alaska, Massachusetts, Oregon, and eventually Kirby, TX. Gene enjoyed FFA and football, graduating from Judson High School in 1968. Gene attended Southwest Texas State University with a focus on Criminal Justice when he met the love of his life, Delda Kopplin.
Gene and Delda wed on November 11, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Braunfels, TX. They went on to have three children; Genae, Karene, and Jake and spend the next 46 years devoted to each other.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Genae (Michael) McCann, Karene Morgan, and Jake Morgan. Grandchildren, Tyler McCann, Kaleb McCann, and Jaylene Klepac. Brother John (Kathy) Morgan, Sisters Beverly (Jimmy) Noles and Vickie Wiseman. Aunt Patricia Frederick, Mother-in-Law Vallen Kopplin as well as brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr and Gloria Morgan, sister Charlotte Williams, Father-in-Law Hilroy Kopplin, and niece Gloria “B”.
Services will be held at 11:30 on November 2, 2019 at Community Christian Church; 1750 McQueeney Rd, New Braunfels, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comal County 4-H, Hope Hospice, or Lone Star Parkinson Society.
