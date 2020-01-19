Pamela Guillory Harris, age 67 of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on January 14, 2020. Pam was born on July 28, 1952 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Percy and Christine (Fazzio) Guillory. Pam was a graduate of Broadmoor High School Class of 1970 and a 1974 graduate of LSU, where she was a member of Chi Omega, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. Pam was a longtime educator who finished her teaching career at Rose Garden Elementary in the Schertz-Cibolo School District. Pam is preceded in death by her father, Percy Guillory. Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Jane McClard and husband Hollis, and Lisa Christine Owens and husband James; grandchildren, Tyler Frank, Peyton Pusateri, Mario Owens, and Jaxon Owens; mother, Christine Serio; sisters, Liz Guillory and Charlotte Brant and husband Mike; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends; and her beloved chihuahua, Tippy. Private services and interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to any Humane Society of choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
