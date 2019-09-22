Linville Joseph Cubbison, Jr.

March 19, 1927 - September 12, 2019
Lin passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 following a fall resulting in a subdural hematoma.
He had a long and productive life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather as well as a steadfast friend who will be remembered for his intelligence, enthusiasm and wit.
Lin began his journey in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 19,1927, the oldest of two boys born to Linville and Julia Legge’ Cubbison. His family relocated to Houston, Texas. He attended St. Anne’s and St. Thomas.
Lin was predeceased by his parents and children Kathleen Walters and Mark Cubbison and brother-in-law Robert Swinnea.
Lin was a self-taught amateur mechanic, carpenter, photo journalist who could repair almost anything until he lost his eyesight to AMD. If something got broken, his grandchildren would say, “Take it to Pa. Pa can fix anything.”
He was a proud World War II veteran joining the United States Coast Guard at the age of 16 in 1943, after his parents consented. Patriotic fever was very high, life as he knew it was permeated with WW II. He was one of the original crew who put the USS Bittersweet in commission in Duluth, MN. He served as Quarter Master aboard the ship in the Aleutian Islands and Bering Sea. He was assigned to the Loran Station on Attu Island and served as Scope Operator for five months. He received his Honorable Discharge in Seattle, WA in May 1946. He is the last of the original crew to pass away. After the war, he returned to High School and received his GED and attended the University of Houston on the GI Bill. He married and soon had four children. He and his family moved to California in 1953 and he took a job with Discount Appliance. He worked for Motorola, Graybar Electric and in 1960 opened his own chain of retail electronics stores. In 1967, he went to work with Craig Corporation as district manager. In 1969, he became the Western Regional Manager in 13 states for Clarion. In his leisure time, he built a race car engine, was an official at the track and was a photographer for Hot Rod Magazine.
He retired in 1980 and moved to Fredericksburg, Texas in 1981 and built a home. He became restless and decided to become a real estate agent.
In 1989, he married April and said “He never knew what true love and fidelity was until he married her.” They built a home overlooking Canyon Lake, went boating and traveled. He became active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as Flotilla Commander of District 7-4. One of the highlights of his life was a trip to Washington D.C. with other WW II Veterans where they visited the war memorials. He was honored to represent the Coast Guard by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns. He is survived by his wife, April; his brother Kenneth Cubbison and wife Barbara; 6 step children, Ralph Stevens III, Melany Rigdon (Gary), Sheri Sanders (Ben), Susan Russell (Joe) Stacey Manser (Michael) and Shelly Cole (Ray); seven grandchildren, Amanda (Zack), Sara (Brian), Kara (Brian), Allyssa (Ryan), Jessica, Dylan and Justine; five great-grandchildren Madison, Holden, Hayes, Emery and Hudson. Sister-in-law Donna Swinnea, brothers-in-law James Swinnea (Antoinette), Larry Swinnea (Teloa) and William Swinnea (Sharon) as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 27 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 180 St. Thomas Drive, Canyon Lake, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the San Antonio Alamo Honor Flight, 14080 Nacogdoches Road, PMB 340, San Antonio, Texas 78247.
Those we love, don’t go away, They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.
