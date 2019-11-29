Felicita Carmona, 81, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 in San Antonio. Born on August 10, 1938 in San Antonio, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Talamantez and Romana Ruiz Talamantez. Felicita is survived by her husband of 61 years, Guadalupe Carmona; daughter Betty Silva, her husband Ernie, their children, Adam, Christopher and Cassandra, and grandchildren,Logan and Emmi; daughter Rose Stange, her husband Robert, their children, Ashley, Ryan, and Lindsey, and grandchildren, Penelope and Charlotte; son, Israel Carmona, his wife Aimee, their children, Alexander and Samantha; son, Gabriel Carmona, his wife Cindy, their children, Haley and Addison; son Nathan Carmona, his girlfriend Laura Santillan, his son Nathan Carmona, Jr.; brother Gilbert Talamantez; sister, Linda Ramirez. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Socorro Alcorcar and brother Eusebio Talamantez. Felicita loved to frequent thrift stores and was always on the hunt for a great deal. She enjoyed fishing and watching sports, especially the Spurs and the Cowboys, and loved seeing her granddaughters play softball. She is remembered for her good sense of humor and for her love of talking on the phone, which she would do for hours. She liked watching movies and was known for her afternoon naps. She was a natural beauty and had a gift for cosmetology, officially getting her beautician’s license in her 40’s. Felicita loved reading the bible and sharing the message with her kids. Her absolute favorite thing was her family, having family gatherings, and she delighted in her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM with the service beginning at 4PM. Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:15 AM. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
Commented