Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Freddie Lee Koepp of Dripping Springs, Texas, who passed away on November 2, 2021, at the age of 81.
