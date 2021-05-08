Mr. James “JIm” M. Irwin jr.

Jim Irwin went home to be with his friend, our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ on May 3, 2021. He is survived by Donna, his God given wife and best friend of 36 years, by his brother George L. Irwin (Ruth), by four daughters: Kimberly Cesare (Ray), Traci Irwin, Jill Baxter (Greg), Janna Zylman (Adam), son Jimmy Irwin, by 14 precious grandchildren and by 11 special great-grandchildren.
He loved and valued his pastors, his church, his choir, and all the Saints serving there who continued to inspire him to press on to the mark of his upward call. He was blessed to be baptized in the Jordan River near where his savior was baptized.
His only regret was that he did not to have more time to spend with his precious grandchildren and his son, daughters, and spouse. He sought to express John 3:16 by his life as a witness of encouragement for his children and grand- children. He looked forward to meeting the Lord Jesus face to face for a moment in eternity to thank Him for the Calvary and hear “well done, good and faithful. A SERVICE OF CELEBRATION OF LIFE Monday, May 10, 2021 @ 1:30 p.m.
The Foundry Church A UNITED METHODIST CONGREGATION 8350 Jones Road, Houston, Texas 77065.
