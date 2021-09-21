Andrea Campos McFadden, 38, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at her home, surrounded by love. She was born to Cicifredo Campos and Dora (Moncada) Campos in New Braunfels, Texas on July 20, 1983.
She was born and raised in New Braunfels. Gracing the world with her presence on her parents’ first anniversary. She was a natural born leader, had a passion for curiosity, and was truly a social butterfly. Graduating Canyon High School in 2001, she influenced and was admired by many at a young age, especially her younger sisters and cousins. In 2004, started her career in Project Management at Rackspace in San Antonio, and shortly after, bought her first house just off Gruene Road. Throughout her life, she worked tirelessly to grow her career to be the best at what she did, until she was an expert in Portfolio Management for CPS Energy in San Antonio. This role was one of her proudest achievements.
Andrea’s first love, however, was travel. Exploring new places and learning new things around the globe fueled her. Her second was puppies. Until she had a daughter of her own, her dogs were her babies. And then she met her husband, James. After James came into her life, she wanted to do nothing if he was not with her.
She introduced him to all the things she loved. Travel and exploring, Texas Country music, the BEST spots on the river to go and spend time with friends. She taught him about life and how to deal with puppies—as a primer for children, of course. She showed him the reasons for loving to come home to a small town after wandering the great, wide world.
She showed him love, loyalty, and the reasons why you only go to D&D to buy boots. She showed him financial strategies, the best ways to organize literally EVERYTHING, and every day taught him that Love is a verb.
Then she showed him a love he never knew. On July 19, 2021, she gave him a daughter to whom he would teach all the wonderful things that she taught him.
Andrea is survived by husband, James Patrick McFadden and daughter, Talia Rose McFadden; parents, Cicifredo and Dora Campos; sisters, Carissa Burgett and husband John, and Leah Campos; niece, Presley Burgett and nephew, John Burgett, Jr.; sister-in-law, Kelly Siegel and husband Zac; and brother-in-law, Andrew McFadden and wife Shannon.
Public Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Friday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 9:00 PM.
A Graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Comal Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Seydler officiating.
