The last line of the final chapter in Ben’s life was written on March 22, 2021.
Ben was born September 5, 1919 in Jackson Tennessee. Based on his many stories he had a great childhood and graduated from Jackson High School in 1937. Ben moved to Houston, Texas in the early 1040’s and went to work for the railroad. In the mid 1040’s he secured a position with Sperry Sun Well Surveying Company as a draftsman. His potential was soon noticed and Sperry Sun provided financial assistance for his education. He went on to graduate from the University of Houston in 1953 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ben remained with Sperry Sun, retiring in October 1982. After retiring he began a second career in real estate as a realtor and broker permanently retiring in 1993. It was then he became a permanent resident of New Braunfels, Texas.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Marie Spence French, his brother Raymond French, his wives Lucille Gaines French (1949-1950), Jean E French (1974-1993) and Frances Rich French (1998 – 2016) and stepdaughter Linda Rich Oldenburgh.
Ben is survived by his daughter Lucille French, granddaughter Meredith French and great granddaughters Lydia French and Thalia Christodoulakis. Daughter Valerie Young (Randy), grandson Phillip Young (Lara Cate) and great grandson Monroe Young, grandson Daniel Young (Christina) and granddaughter Rebecca Young Harris (Jason). Daughter Dana Rich (Tris Speaker) and granddaughter Lindsay Rich. Son Paul Rich and granddaughters Victoria Rich, Samantha Rich and Madison Rich. Niece Paula French Blount.
We wish to extend our most heartfelt thankyou to his lovingly attentive neighbors, The Thompson Family, his devoted housekeeper, Mary Cantu and to Home Instead for providing the very best of the very best to care for him which allowed him to live out his life at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10AM. First United Methodist Church, New Braunfels, Texas.
Burial will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, Houston, Texas..
